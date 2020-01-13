As if Hollyoaks viewers haven’t had enough drama to contend with lately, they’re set for even more in the coming episodes now that Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is back on the scene.

The character arrived back in Chester last week, making clear his intentions of reuniting his family – despite the fact that up until now he’s been determined to keep Sienna (Anna Passey) as far away from her children as possible.

However it doesn’t take long for his true intentions to make themselves clear as he kidnaps Brody (Adam Woodward) in an effort to attract Sienna’s attention.

There’s no doubt he’s caused a whole lot of trouble – but is he back in the soap for good?

Read on to find out more…

Is Warren Fox back for good in Hollyoaks?

The good news for fans of Warren Fox is that he is indeed back in Hollyoaks for good – and he’s at the centre of a huge new storyline.

A source for the show said back in July 2019: ‘Wherever Warren goes, trouble always follows and his return to Hollyoaks is sure to spark some high-stakes storylines.

‘There’s plenty of unfinished business between Warren and Sienna Blake after their turbulent history – and could he find himself going head-to-head with her new boyfriend Brody Hudson?’

Warren’s return has seen him following Sienna, before eventually sending her an anonymous message which asks her to meet in the village.

Sienna does just that face to face with Warren for the first time in several years – wasting little time at taking her frustrations out on her ex and claiming he had ruined her life.

However Warren floors her with a shocking revelation as he tells her their son Sebastian is in danger – and he needs her help.

Anna Passey previously discussed the possibility of Warren returning to the soap with metro.co.uk, saying: ‘It would be an interesting avenue to explore – they were a brilliant couple together, such a great time.

‘But what he did to her was obviously the most awful and hurtful thing that anyone could do to anyone so I think it would be interesting to see that conflict of him being back in her life.’

Looks like this one could get very interesting indeed.

Hollyoaks continues on Channel 4 on Monday night at 6.30pm and on E4 at 7pm.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: 10 soap spoilers this week: EastEnders dating drama, Coronation Street abuse horror, Emmerdale drug reveal, Hollyoaks confrontation