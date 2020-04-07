is-“violet-evergarden”-getting-another-season???-the-updates-on-expected-release-date,-plot,-cast-are-here!!!

Based on the novel by Kana Akatsuki, The Violet Ever-garden is an animation series on Netflix. The novel by Kana Akatsuki, who has also won the fifth Kyoto Animation Award. In 2018 after the second novel was distributed, the show was declared as the Motion Picture. But due to certain fire attacks, it got postponed and set to be released in 2020. The official source close to the show also mentioned that the new project is already in its process.The main concern is when will the show release, whether the show will have any further new season? Audiences are eagerly waiting for the third installment and story relating to Violet and Major Gilbert Bougainvillea.Focusing on the ending of the show and the last words by Major Gilbert were the central theme of season one. Violet Evergarden’s journey goes back into society after the war ends. The audiences, along with the fans, are curious to have Major Gilbert alive and say the love words to Violet in person. In the search for her purpose in life, she no longer serves as a soldier, and she also understands the last word said by Major Gilbert. It was seen during the last episode ending a mysterious person appears but no confirmation if it is Major or not. Looking back to the history of Kyoto Animation, three things confirmed. There may be a report soon for the renewal of series for season 2 and season 3. The first season of Violet Ever-garden has adapted everything from the novels. But a sequel project is going to be new work that means it may not be from a novel.We will update you at the earliest on any announcement.