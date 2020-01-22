is-vaping-safe?-what-the-latest-research-says-about-the-cigarette-substitute

There’s currently a low-level battle raging in the medical community. On one side, we have Public Health England (PHE), which , since 2015, has been encouraging smokers to take up vaping as an aid to quitting. And in the other corner is the World Health Organisation (WHO), which is damning of the practise.

In its strongest denunciation of e-cigarettes so far, WHO recently posted a series of tweets outlining the latest science around vaping. The organisation described e-cigs as “harmful to health” and “not safe”, pointing to studies that show: exposure to nicotine can damage the developing brain of vapers under the age of 20; that e-cigarettes increase the risk of heart disease and lung disorders; that vaping can damage foetuses if used during pregnancy; and that vaping can cause second-hand damage to non-vapers, just as second-hand smoke can cause harm to non-smokers.

The organisation went on to criticise claims that e-cigarettes can help smokers quit, saying there is not enough evidence. That contradicts advice from Public Health England, which tells smokers to make the switch. PHE says e-cigs are 95 per cent safer than traditional cigarettes, and argues that vaping has helped people give up smoking.

NHS data bears out PHE’s point, showing that 48pc of users are vaping as a precursor to giving up smoking, while 30pc say they do so because they believe there are less health risks associated with the practice compared to smoking. However, WHO says there’s not enough evidence to suggest that vaping helps people quit smoking and says there are “other proven, safer and licensed products”, such as nicotine gym and patches.