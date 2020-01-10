is-tracy-mcdonald-a-lesbian-after-sleeping-with-paula-martin-in-coronation-street?

Coronation Street’s Steve and Tracy McDonald (Simon Gregson and Kate Ford) have dealt with their fair share of ups and downs, but the latest indiscretion may break the marriage for good.

Tracy has recently enjoyed a secret tryst with Paula Martin (Stirling Gallacher) on New Year’s Eve, although only managed to keep it a secret for a matter of days.

With Steve soon to find out about the one-night-stand, his future with Tracy could be at risk.

Is Tracy a lesbian?

Tracy’s dalliance with Paula marked the first time she’d slept with a woman, although at this point, her sexuality has not been clarified.

After sleeping together Tracy did seem to regret cheating on Steve, insisting it was just a one-time thing to Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) after she discovered the indiscretion.

However after Leanna Tilsley (Jane Danson) gets wind of Tracy’s affair, she can’t help but stir the pot and make digs at her during a party.

Hearing the sly comments, Steve puts two and two together and demands to know what had transpired leading an ashamed Tracy to admit she’d cheated on him.

A furious Steve orders her out of the house before admitting to daughter Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) he is still in love with Tracy.

Addressing the future for the couple, show producer Iain MacLeod told Metro.co.uk: ‘I love those two, I think they are the Jack and Vera for the 21st Century. I think they’ll be together in 20 years’ time, but there is a fundamental problem at the root of all this and that is, when they embarked on their most recent reincarnation, Steve didn’t really want to marry her, he kind of stumbled into all of that and it kind of happened by accident.

‘At the back of Tracy’s mind is this terrible suspicion that she loves Steve more than he loves her. So the calamity that befalls them at New Year will stem for all of that, and turn into a really nice heartfelt story where Steve is forced to declare himself and realise that he does love Tracy and their relationship will be all the stronger for it.’

Coronation Street continues on ITV at 7: 30pm and 8: 30pm.

