is-tottenham-vs-norwich-on-tv?-channel,-kick-off-time,-team-news,-odds-and-head-to-head

Tottenham welcome Norwich to north London on Wednesday night in the Premier League as they look to improve on a poor recent run of results.

After a bright start to life as Spurs boss, Jose Mourinho is now struggling for consistency, with the only victory in the last six games coming against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

That run of six games included a draw at Carrow Road in the reverse of this fixture less than four weeks ago.

The Canaries are still rock bottom of the Premier League despite picking up a draw at Crystal Palace and a win over Bournemouth since that point against Spurs.

Mourinho is desperate for a win to keep Tottenham’s top four hopes alive while a defeat for Norwich would leave them six points adrift of safety.

When is Tottenham vs Norwich?

The match is on Wednesday 22 January with kick-off at 7.30pm at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Is Tottenham vs Norwich on TV and is there a live stream?

Unfortunately not, BT Sport are showing the other two Premier League games on Wednesday but not this one.

Manchester United vs Burnley is on BT Sport at 7.30pm and Leicester vs West Ham is on BT Sport 2 at 7pm.

Subscribers can stream the two televised games on BT Sport Player or the BT Sport app.

Tottenham vs Norwich odds

4/11 Tottenham



4/1 Draw



7/1 Norwich

Odds courtesy of Betfair

Tottenham vs Norwich team news

Tottenham remain without Harry Kane after his hamstring surgery, with the England captain expected to be out until April.

Moussa Sissoko, Ben Davies and Hugo Lloris all also remain out.

Norwich are missing Ben Godfrey, Timm Klose, Emiliano Buendia and Mario Vrancic.





Head-to-head in last five meetings 28 Dec 2019 – Norwich 2-2 Tottenham – Premier League



02 Feb 2016 – Norwich 0-3 Tottenham – Premier League



26 Dec 2015 – Tottenham 3-0 Norwich – Premier League



23 Feb 2014 – Norwich 1-0 Tottenham – Premier League



14 Sep 2013 – Tottenham 2-0 Norwich – Premier League

MORE: Gedson Fernandes reveals lure of Jose Mourinho as Tottenham announce 18-month loan deal

MORE: Jose Mourinho compares Tottenham team to Liverpool and Man City