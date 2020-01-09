is-this-finally-brad-pitt’s-oscar-moment?

We are in the thick of awards season, with Sunday’s Golden Globes being the first real indicators of where the major awards might go in a month when the 91st Academy Awards takes place.

Among the winners at the weekend was Brad Pitt, winning best supporting actor for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood. The Bftas also unveiled the nominees for this year’s awards, with Pitt also nominated in the same category. It appears that the momentum is with the actor as we head towards the biggest night in Hollywood’s calendar.

While it was his second Golden Globe for acting, the 56-year-old has remarkably never won an Oscar – one of a select club of enormously popular stars who have never got to make the walk to the stage (see also Glenn Close, Tom Cruise, and Will Smith among others).

After three nominations and over three decades of being Hollywood royalty, could this be Pitt’s year?

Technically, the star is already a two-time Oscar winner, but as a producer. His role as one of the producers on The Departed and 12 Years A Slave was honoured when those films won best picture in 2007 and 2013 respectively. However, he was one of seven producers on Steve McQueen’s film and didn’t even take to the stage when The Departed won.

He is yet to win for what he is best known for, which is surprising given the depth and range of his roles over the years.

Starting out as a heart-throb in sweeping 90s romantic dramas like A River Runs Through It and Legends of The Fall, Pitt quickly bucked expectations and began appearing in dark, unusual roles. He played the lead in Interview With The Vampire, a psychiatric patient in Terry Gilliam’s 12 Monkeys, a brooding detective in Se7en, and of course chiselled anarchist Tyler Durden in the iconic Fight Club.

The 2000s brought more variety, starting with a comedy role as a gypsy boxer in Guy Ritchie’s Snatch, Achilles in Troy, George Clooney’s BFF in the Ocean’s Trilogy, and maybe his most conventional ‘award movie’ in David Fincher’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

While Pitt has always had the glare of celebrity, particularly during his marriage to Mr and Mrs Smith co-star Angelina Jolie, his career is far more diverse than he is given credit for.

He’s explored all manner of genres, tackled difficult subjects like child abuse (Sleepers) and terrorism (The Devil’s Own), and has never been afraid to have a little bit of fun with roles that require him to look a little bit silly (who can forget the oddball dancing in Burn After Reading or the bad Italian in Inglourious Basterds?). He is, in a sense, an undercover character actor – someone who plays unusual roles in small movies, but also happens to have the looks and fame of a matinee idol. He’s a true movie star, one of the last of his kind.

So, could he become an Oscar-winning actor for playing the role of Cliff Booth in Tarantino’s 60s epic? He was certainly one of the bright spots in a film filled with strong performances.

Booth is a charismatic but shady stunt performer, a man who might have made it big were it not for a penchant for making violent errors of judgement (such as picking a fight with Bruce Lee) and a dark rumour about his past. It’s a role that allows Pitt to combine both charisma and edge, as a character you could see among both the A-list and The Manson Family.

Pitt will have stern competition when it comes to the best supporting actor category: The Irishman’s Joe Pesci and Al Pacino are both strong contenders, while Willem Dafoe’s wild performance in The Lighthouse has to be considered one of Pitt’s fiercest rivals for the award. Multi-Oscar winner Tom Hanks may have a shot for bringing Fred Rogers to life in A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood, and if The Academy listen to director Bong Joon-ho’s speech about giving non-English language films a chance, then Parasite’s Song Kang-ho could be in the running as well.

Of course, if he does go away empty-handed, Pitt and his admirers would be well served to remember that awards are rarely an indicator of greatness.

He needs only to look to his Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, who was equally unrecognised until three years ago, to remember that the best careers in the film industry often have the emptiest award shelves.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper’s friendship was the best thing about the National Board of Review Awards Gala

MORE: Brad Pitt jokes Quentin Tarantino ‘is the only guy he knows who needs cocaine to stop talking’





