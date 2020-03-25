is-there-a-strong-possibility-of-greenhouse-academy-getting-renewed-for-season-5-?-or-is-it-getting-canceled?-all-latest-details-given-below.

After binge-watching all the eight episodes of Greenhouse Academy season 4, fans are already looking forward to the possibility of the fifth season. Here what we know about the fifth season.

Greenhouse Academy Season 5: Is It Getting Renewed Yet?

The show is Created by Giora Chamizer. Fans seem to soon love this captivating drama follows teen siblings who enter an elite boarding school and their journey filled with romance, rivalries, and mysteries. The characters collide with all these overwhelming emotions and fight their way back through all these difficult factors of life.

Considering the fact that the fourth season premiered on Netflix on 20th March, it is still a tad bit early to predict anything about a probable fifth season at this point. Creator Chamizer has also stated that they would love if Netflix renews their show. Until then you can watch the ongoing drama that is going on in the newest fourth season.

Showrunner Has Spilled Interesting Hints About Another Possible Season!

The creator further adds that they have stories that will be rough for two.more seasons. However, it is still difficult to predict considering the recent turn of events during this outbreak of a global pandemic. However, considering the popularity of the show the show might be renewed for a possible.fifth season as well.

With the global outbreak spreading like a wildfire , it is not safe to assume when the show is getting renewed for a fifth season. Netflix moreover, follows a pattern and waits for a while before renewing the show for a fifth season. So, until then all we can do is binge watch the newest episodes of the fourth season that is recently aired on Netflix.