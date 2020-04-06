is-the-“season-4”-was-the-goodbye-for-“mr.-robot”-or-there-is-some-good-news-for-us???

The drama thriller series starring Rami Malek premiered in 2015, and it developed a huge fan base pretty soon.

The show revolves around Elliot, a cyber-security engineer suffering from anxiety, who works for a corporation and hacks felons by night.

The fourth season of Mr. Robot premiered on the 6th of October and consisted of 13 episodes.

Credit: USA Network

Fans of the show got some bad news just before the premiere of the fourth season. This was that the fourth season was indeed going to be the last season of the show.

Sam Esmail, the showrunner and director of the thriller series, also confirmed the news of the cancellation of the show. He also acknowledged that he had been humbled by the show’s recognition and by the fantastic cast and crew.

Sam Esmail also revealed that the creative team, along with the fantastic people in the USA, didn’t want to say goodbye to the show. However, the whole team has ultimately had too much respect for Elliot’s journey to extend past its inevitable ending.

Credit – USA Network

We usually like to remain optimistic about another network picking up the show, but sadly it looks like Mr. Robot is done for good. Considering the interview given by Sam Esmail, it really looks like Mr. Robot will not be coming back for another season.

The fans also seem pretty content with the ending of the show, with it being time for Eliot to finally rest now, and it looks like there would be no point in bringing back the series, especially for the recent future.

Rami Malek will also be pretty busy for now, especially considering his role as the villain in the upcoming Bond film.