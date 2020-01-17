is-the-ps5-controller-compatible-with-ps4?

Information discovered on the PlayStation France page suggests that the PlayStation 5 controller can be used with the PlayStation 4 too.

The world is waiting with baited breath for an official reveal of Sony’s PlayStation 5 console. Until then, we have to make do with what little scraps of potential info we can get, like this interesting detail regarding the PlayStation 5’s controller.

Much like the console itself, the controller is still a big mystery, but it’s generally been accepted that it’ll be called the DualShock 5 since there’s no real reason to mess with convention at this point. One thing most of us didn’t suspect/predict, however, is that it might be compatible with the PlayStation 4 as well.

The information was first spotted on the official PlayStation France website by VGC. They noted that, in the DualShock Compatibility section for the PlayStation 4, ‘DS4 / DS5’ was listed. It’s reasonable to assume that ‘DS5’ is referring to the DualShock 5.

This detail has since been removed, either because it was a mistake or because it wasn’t supposed to be listed yet, but VGC were able to grab images beforehand.

New controllers being able to work on older hardware is certainly unusual but until Sony itself clarifies, we can’t consider this a definitive confirmation.

Previous rumours have suggested that the DualShock 5 won’t be very different from the current one, which could be one reason for the compatibility, although more recent leaks have claimed that it has additional back buttons and can turn any single-player game into a multiplayer game via ‘split controller gameplay’.

Making the new, upgraded controller compatible with the previous console could also help Sony make money from those that choose to abstain from purchasing a brand new console.

‘We have 100 million PS4 owners,’ said CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with Business Insider Japan, ‘We have a duty to keep them happy, interested, and engrossed.’

The PlayStation 5 is expected to release this holiday season.

