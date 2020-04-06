is-the-dragon-prince-finally-going-to-be-renewed?-here-is-all-we-know

With a whole lot of rumors surrounding the development of a season 4 for The Dragon Prince, fans are eager waiting to hear everything about it. The series is a fantasy animated one that revolves around a story in the magical land of Xadia. The magic that is present comes from six primary sources Sun, Moon, Stars, Stars, Earth, and Ocean.There is a misunderstanding regarding the egg of the Dragon King and Queen, which leads to war like conditions in the kingdom.This story follows three kids Tarzan, Rayla and Callum that are hell bent on preventing this war. With the happy ending that season 3 had a lot of questions have been raised regarding the end of the series. Read further and we’ll tell you all that we know.The last season took it up a notch with the battle scenes and the twists in the storyline, Viren overthrew the throne to conspire with an evil elf that made him attack on Xadia with him. He had a massive army that was ready to wage war against our three hereos, two elfs and a princess.Just as we might have thought that Viren has an upper hand he was betrayed by his human detractors.He even tries to slip inside the castle but his attempts were futile, ultimately he lost the battle.The end also showed Zubeia finally reunited with her son. If you think the battle restored peace and that season 3 seemed like the end you are wrong, the end shows Claudia resurrect and Aaravos developing probably a more evil form. Their return could harm the peace that seems to be established in Xadia by the end of the last season which could further form a premise for season 4. There has been no official word out on the developing of season 4 yet, but let us all hope that we get the season we deserve !