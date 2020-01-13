is-that-it?-long-awaited-stormont-could-have-been-a-fresh-start-but-it’s-just-a-case-of-deja-vu

Is that it? Long-awaited Stormont could have been a fresh start but...

In films, it’s known as a MacGuffin. It’s the thing that makes all the characters in the story chase about like headless chickens, but which ultimately turns out to be meaningless in itself. A classic example is The Maltese Falcon: Humphrey Bogart spends the whole movie in search of the eponymous statuette, only to realise in the end that it has no value whatsoever.

For all the show of togetherness by the five main parties on the BBC’s Sunday Politics show yesterday, the Stormont deal which brought about this weekend’s restoration of power-sharing may turn out to be the biggest MacGuffin of all.

For three years devolved rule has been suspended and unionists and nationalists have been at each other’s throats over what they claimed were vital matters of principle.

Suddenly, just because they’ve all run out of things to do and say to keep the story going, those principles turn out to have been as insubstantial as smoke and they’ve reset the clock to early 2017 with not much to show for the trouble and strife in between.

Sinn Fein has got a deal which satisfies few of the “red lines” it set down on the Irish language and which also keeps Arlene Foster as First Minister when republicans said they couldn’t stand her in charge for a moment longer after the cash-for-ash scandal.

The DUP, meanwhile, can present the deal as a long-delayed return to work, which gives them a few more flag days and a Commissioner for Ulster British Identity to sell to the grassroots — even if the Irish Government looks suspiciously more involved in Northern Ireland’s internal affairs than ever before; but it’s not clear what Democratic Unionists won which wasn’t available early in 2018 to justify holding out for so long.

Whatever solace they take from the restoration of devolved government, people in Northern Ireland are entitled to look at the deal which brought it back and ask: is that it? Is that really what the parties were willing to sacrifice everything for?