is-student-aaron-borland-the-new-love-island-‘bombshell’?

Aaron Borland, a 20-year-old student, could be the next ‘bombshell’ to hit the Love Island villa according to media reports.

Borland, who began his studies at Loughborough University this year, is an avid rugby player. He is originally from Biggleswade in Bedfordshire and is said to be friends with professional cricketer Emilio Gay.

A friend of the Loughborough student reportedly told the Mirror Online: “He’s flown to South Africa and he told a group of people he is going on Love Island.”

“They’ve been talking about it. It’s no surprise they’ve picked Aaron as everyone else around uni knows him as a super good-looking guy,” the friend added.

Pictures posted on Borland’s Instagram account show him travelling across Fiji and Australia, playing rugby and partying.

The tattooed rugby player’s rumoured arrival in the villa would be good news for Love Island contestants Leanne and Sophie, who were left single in last night’s show after ‘bombshell’ twins Eve and Jess coupled up with Mike and Conor.

ITV has declined to comment on whether Borland would be joining the series when approached by RadioTimes.com.

This news comes after Ollie Williams exited the Love Island villa.

Love Island continues tonight on ITV2 at 9pm