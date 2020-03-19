is-star-wars:-rise-of-skywalker-on-disney+?

The world has been advised to participate in social distancing, and even just a few days into the shutdown, people are already getting desperate for things to do while stuck at home. As studios start to release films early on-demand in wake of movie theaters closings across the country, many have to wonder if big box office favorites will be hitting video on-demand and streaming services in the near future. More specifically, when can we watch Rey (Daisy Ridley) own her Jedi skills in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Disney set a tantalizing precedent when it released Frozen 2 onto Disney+ three months early. The gesture was a gracious one for parents stuck at home with bored children during coronavirus social distancing, but will Disney make the same move for fans looking for some more adult content?

Unfortunately, the company has not yet announced a date for the final chapter in the Skywalker saga to appear on the Disney+ streaming service. However, they did push the digital release date up to be several days early. Rise of Skywalker debuted on digital platforms like Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, and Vudu on Friday in the U.S. It was originally set for a Tuesday, March 17 release. DVD and Blu-Ray versions of the film will be available on March 31. The film concluded the Skywalker story within Star Wars film universe. Disney has yet to announce exactly what the next set of Star Wars films will focus on, though Marvel boss Kevin Feige is on board to helm one. Find out how you can own Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker on digital, DVD, or Blu-Ray below, and keep checking back for that Disney+ release date.

