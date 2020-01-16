Sienna (Anna Passey) has had a tricky time in Hollyoaks lately due to the return of Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) to the village.

He’s wasted little time in getting up to his old tricks since his return as he attempts to reunite his family – having already kidnapped Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) as he aims to get her attention.

And it’s now become apparent that Sienna is intent on snatching her twins back from him – but does this mean we’re about to see the last of the character?

Here’s what you need to know…

Is Sienna leaving Hollyoaks as she tries to get her twins back from Warren?

As it stands there’s been no suggestion that Sienna is leaving Hollyoaks or that Anna Passey plans to quit the soap.

We do know however that she plans to take the twins and escape Warren – so it’s possible that we could be about to bid farewell to the character.

Warren has certainly made his presence known since his return with his kidnap of Brody – which was part of an elaborate plan to get Sienna to donate her bone marrow to their son.

However, when she went to the hospital to oblige, she inadvertently discovered that the twins were upstairs – and not in a village far away, as she had been led to believe.

Will she get the twins back?

That storyline is set to unfold in the coming weeks, as Sienna decides to go along with Warren’s plan and pretends to be a donor for their son to keep him in Hollyoaks.

But we’ll have to keep watching to see whether her scheme works – given the history the pair have of pulling tricks and seeking revenge on one another, it could go either way.

‘I don’t know whether they’ll keep them together,’ said Jamie Lomas of Warren’s return, ‘obviously they’ve got two kids together, so they’re always going to be in each other’s lives. I’m not too sure yet whether they become friends or become lovers, that’s down to the writers and down to Bryan [Kirkwood].

‘I haven’t got a clue what they’re going to do yet, but I’m sure they’ll see how it unfolds!’

I don’t think you can hide those feelings, so it’ll be interesting to see where they go with that and what they do — and whether they do anything with it, or whether they just keep them as friends. Or enemies!’

Hollyoaks continues on Thursday night at 7pm on E4.





