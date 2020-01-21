Is Serena Campbell – aka actress Catherine Russell – leaving Holby City?

Serena Campbell (Catherine Russell) is set to run into trouble in Holby City tonight after she is arrested.

Tuesday night’s show sees her joining forces with Sacha (Bob Barrett), Jac (Rosie Marcel) and Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw) as they spearhead ‘the resistance’ against Max (Jo Martin)’s plans to privatise hospital services.

She’s wary about the whole thing – but winds up getting herself into big trouble when she gets involved in a bid to call off the porters’ strike.

With the character ending up on the wrong side of the law, could this be the end for Serena in Holby?

Here’s what you need to know…

Is Serena Campbell leaving Holby City?

The short answer is yes, Serena is leaving, and tonight will see her final episode in the drama.

Her departure comes after Russell revealed last October that she has quit the role after playing the Holby surgeon for seven years.

Speaking about her decision, the actress said at the time: ‘Playing Serena Campbell and being part of the Holby family has been an absolute delight. I just need to get out there, frighten myself again and pretend to be someone else.

‘But you never know, hopefully I’ll be able to revisit the hospital as it really is the most wonderful place to work!’

Simon Harper, Executive Producer of Casualty and Holby City, added: ‘Yes it’s true, the brilliant Catherine Russell is leaving the show. She’s truly one of the Holby greats, her mercurial portrayal of the unique, drily witty and passionate Serena literally lighting up the screen.

‘We are all very sad to say goodbye to her – but it’s no surprise such a talented actor should want to go and play other roles again after seven outstanding years. Catherine, we wish you all the best, while raising a bucket of shiraz to the glory that is Ms Campbell – and I just can’t thank you enough.’

Serena has been at the centre of some big storylines during Russell’s time on the show.

Those have included her romance with Bernie, which was hugely popular with viewers until the couple was broken up in a devastating string of events.

Viewers also saw Serena’s raw grief over the tragic loss of her daughter Elinor – in scenes which won her huge critical acclaim.

Russell took to Twitter earlier this week to confirm that her last episode would be airing on Tuesday night – showing a copy of the script for the first scene she ever filmed on the show.

‘8 years ago to the day I started filming #HolbyCity with this scene,’ she wrote. Remember ⁦@JimmyAkingbola? ⁩You were so kind to me. I was so nervous. Tomorrow is Serena Campbell’s last shift on the ward.’

She’ll be missed, no doubt about it.

Holby City continues on BBC One on Tuesday night at 8pm.





