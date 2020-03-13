Now Playing

If you are the kind of person who tends to schedule your weekends around new episodes of Saturday Night Live, don’t worry, you are not alone. For us, there’s nothing quite like watching those SNL sketches unfolding live on Saturday nights to cap off each long — and lately chaotic — week of current events. Sure, DVR-ing those episodes works as well, but then you miss out on all the live-tweeting and GIFs, and that’s not quite as fun, then, is it? If you’re here, chances are you also like to prepare your calendar for new SNL installments, and TV Guide is here to make good on its name and help you out with that. Read on to find out everything you need to know about this week’s new episode of Saturday Night Live on NBC and everything that’s happened in Season 45 so far!Everything to Know About Peacock, NBCUniversal’s Streaming Service

Is Saturday Night Live running a new episode this week?No. Saturday Night Live will not return with a new episode until Saturday, March 28, when A Quiet Place II director John Krasinski is scheduled to host, with Dua Lipa as the week’s musical guest. As of now, no changes to that plan have been announced, but the release date of A Quiet Place II was recently delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.The most recent episode, which aired on March 7, featured Daniel Craig promoting the next James Bond film, No Time to Die, even though the movie was also delayed due to the coronavirus. Craig returned Studio 8H for the first time in almost a decade with The Weeknd as the musical guest to parody the Bond franchise and usher in a very special guest star with former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren. When does SNL air?Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11: 30/10: 30c on NBC. The episodes are subsequently available to stream on Hulu. NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock will also reportedly host all seasons of SNL when it launches in July 2020. Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night LivePhoto: NBC Who is in the cast of Saturday Night Live Season 45?Joining Saturday Night Live for Season 45 as featured players are Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang. Comedian Shane Gillis was also originally expected to join the cast, but he was fired from the show after his disturbing remarks about race surfaced ahead of the season’s premiere. The two newcomers join the series’ repertory players Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, and Melissa Villaseñor. Michael Che and Colin Jost are also repertory players along with co-anchors of “Weekend Update.” Lately, there have been some questions about whether each of these cast members will remain on the show, particularly Jost and Davidson. Both have signaled that they may be eyeing the exit sign right about now. Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, and Jason Sudeikis, Saturday Night LivePhoto: via Getty Images Where can I find even more coverage of Saturday Night Live Season 45?TV Guide has been keeping tabs on Saturday Night Live all season long! Check out coverage of every Season 45 episode so far below, starting with the most recent chapter.Episode 15: Daniel Craig and The WeekndSaturday Night Live’s Cold Open Became the Elizabeth Warren ShowDaniel Craig Takes James Bond to the Casino on Saturday Night LiveEpisode 14: John Mulaney and David ByrneSaturday Night Live Cold Open Parodies Mike Pence’s Coronavirus Presser, Joe Biden’s Primary VictoryJohn Mulaney Brings Dad Jokes, Jake Gyllenhaal to Saturday Night Live’s Leap Year EpisodeSNL Infected Love Is Blind With a Coronavirus Twist in Cut-for-Time SketchEpisode 13: RuPaul and Justin BieberSaturday Night Live Plays It Safe with Democratic Debate Cold OpenRuPaul’s Saturday Night Live Hosting Debut Was Definitely Not a DragEpisode 12: J.J. Watt and Luke CombsSaturday Night Live Cold Open Presents an Impeachment Trial with Actual WitnessesJJ Watt Parodies Rudy on Saturday Night LiveEpisode 11: Adam Driver and HalseySaturday Night Live’s Cold Open Takes Trump Impeachment Lawyer on a Trip to HellAdam Driver Brings Back Kylo Ren’s Undercover Boss Skit on Saturday Night LivEpisode 10: Eddie Murphy and LizzoEddie Murphy Gets a Hero’s Welcome Hosting Saturday Night LiveEpisode 9: Scarlett Johansson and Niall HoranKate McKinnon Became Greta Thunberg for Saturday Night LiveEpisode 8: Jennifer Lopez and DaBabyJennifer Lopez Rocks her Iconic Green Grammys Dress for Saturday Night LiveEpisode 7: Will Ferrell and King PrincessWill Ferrell Becomes Gordon Sondland for Saturday Night LiveEpisode 6: Harry StylesSNL Turned the Impeachment Into a Soap Opera Starring Jon HammEpisode 5: Kristen Stewart and ColdplaySaturday Night Live’s Cold Open Puts Kate McKinnon’s Elizabeth Warren in the SpotlightEpisode 4: Chance the RapperAlec Baldwin Parodies Trump Rally on Saturday Night LiveEpisode 3: David Harbour and Camila CabelloStranger Things Star David Harbour Brought the Upside Down to Saturday Night LiveEpisode 2: Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Taylor SwiftMatthew Broderick Takes on Mike Pompeo in Saturday Night Live Impeachment SketchPhoebe Waller-Bridge Explains Hot Priest ‘Horn-Storm’ in SNL MonologueEpisode 1: Woody Harrelson and Billie EilishSaturday Night Live Kicked Off Season 45 with an Impeachment PartySaturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11: 30/10: 30c on NBC. Adam Driver, Saturday Night LivePhoto: NBC