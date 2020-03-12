Natalie Portman and Taika Waititi, SDCC 2019

Update 3/12/20: WonderCon has officially been postponed. Comic-Con International released a statement on Thursday, March 12 confirming that the Anaheim convention is being moved to a later date. “To protect public health and slow the rate of transmission of COVID-19, the California Department of Public Health announced a recommendation that gatherings and events of more than 250 people should either be postponed or cancelled. Comic-Con (organizer of WonderCon) will abide by this recommendation. Therefore WonderCon Anaheim, scheduled for April 10-12, 2020 in Anaheim, California, will be postponed until a later date. We will begin processing refunds in the coming days,” the statement reads.

CCI added that the organization is still monitoring the situation and has not made any official decisions regarding San Diego Comic-Con in July.

Concerns about the spread of coronavirus in the U.S. have kicked off a rash of canceled and postponed events like E3, Coachella, and SXSW, which would bring a large crowd of people into a contained area. However, one of the most massive entertainment events of the year, San Diego Comic-Con, is still planning to go on as scheduled. Comic-Con International gave a statement to ABC 10News in San Diego on Tuesday, confirming that there are no plans at this time to cancel either of its two major, upcoming events, WonderCon Anaheim and San Diego Comic-Con."Comic-Con is working with local officials as it pertains to the COVID-19 situation and continues to monitor developments closely. At this time both shows, WonderCon Anaheim and Comic-Con in San Diego, are moving forward as scheduled. As always, the safety and security of all our attendees is of utmost importance. Please rest assured that these concerns are being taken very seriously and we will not make any decisions regarding the rescheduling of shows without weighing all considerations carefully," CCI officials said in a statement.CCI's current statement to @10News: "Comic-Con is working with local officials as it pertains to the COVID-19 situation and continues to monitor developments closely. At this time both shows, WonderCon Anaheim and Comic-Con in San Diego, are moving forward as scheduled. (1/2)— SDCC Unofficial Blog (@SD_Comic_Con) March 10, 2020 As always, the safety and security of all our attendees is of utmost importance. Please rest assured that these concerns are being taken very seriously and we will not make any decisions regarding the rescheduling of shows without weighing all considerations carefully." (2/2)— SDCC Unofficial Blog (@SD_Comic_Con) March 10, 2020 Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!With San Diego Comic-Con still four months away, there's plenty of time for CCI to wait and see how the current health crisis unfolds before making a final decision about whether to cancel the event or go on as planned. If the current health risk to con-goers does not improve, another last-minute cancellation could still be in the cards.According to the Centers for Disease Control, coronavirus is spread from close person-to-person contact, with close being defined as six feet or less. The disease also travels through respiratory droplets that form when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The CDC recommends that everyone take precaution by washing their hands and using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, and that everyone avoid touching their face with unwashed hands. According to The New York Times, over 1,000 cases have been confirmed in the United States, and at least 31 people in the U.S. have died from the virus. Worldwide, over 120,000 people have been infected and over 4,000 have died. WonderCon Anaheim is scheduled to take place April 10-12. San Diego Comic-Con is scheduled to take place July 23-26.