Is Sacred Games Based On A True Story?

Sacred Games depends on Vikram Chandra’s widely praised 2006 novel of a similar name. The tale is 1000 pages in length and it is thought the principal season depends on around the primary quarter of the book. Sacred Games is certifiably not a genuine story, be that as it may, the book and Netflix arrangement consolidate fiction with genuine recorded occasions and Hindu folklore.

The web arrangement directed out in 2018, June, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Nawzuddin Siddiquie, in light of Vikram Chandra’s 2006 fiction. It is the first Netflix unique arrangement in quite a while, coordinated by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap who created it under their standard Phantom Films. The tale was adjusted by Varun Grover, Singh, and Vasant Nath. Kelly Luegenbiehl, Erik Barmack, and Motwane were the official makers of the equivalent.

Though it’s not a real story, yes you can always go and buy the book!

Books are absolute love, isn’t it!