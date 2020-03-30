is-ryan-gosling-and-eva-mendes’s-relationship-facing-a-trouble?-what-do-the-instagram-activities-of-the-couple-indicate?

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have recently welcomed a fifth member of the family. Former co-stars and the real-life couple, now the proud parents of two daughters Esmeralda and Amata and Via adopted a dog named Lucho.

We can only imagine how much more united their family will become, thanks to caring for the fluffy creature. It is a known fact that the two become romantically involved about eight years ago while filming The Place Beyond The Pines. However, according to Eva Mendes, they had already been friends for sometime before filming the project. In fact, it was Gosling who persuaded Pines director to audition Mendes for the part of Romina, Gosling’s on-screen love interest. It appeared that Gosling was pretty serious about Eva right from the start. The first place he took her when they started dating was California’s Disneyland. The actor mentioned in several interviews that the theme park is one of the most favorite spots.

Rumors often appeared about the pair breaking up when the Gosling went to ref carpet events alone. The Gosling Mendes unit kept mum on all the occasions. In 2017, Ryan Gosling won the Global Globe award for his performance in critically acclaimed hit La La Land. In his acceptance speech, Gosling thanked partner Eva Mendes for giving him the opportunity to work on the movie. In 2019 however, her first stance may have shifted. According to reports, Mendes feels like she is ready to dive back into the industry and she is auditioning again. Mendes and Gosling are tight-lipped about their private lives. They had chosen to guard their happiness and are focusing on dividing their time between work and home.