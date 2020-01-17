Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) and Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) have been planning a fresh start in France after embarking on a romance in Emmerdale at the end of last year, but will the couple get the happy ending they desire and leave the Dales together?

A happy ending is sadly out of the question for the pair as Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) isn’t too happy about Rhona leaving with their son and then there’s the small matter of Graham being murdered, too.

But is actress Zoe Henry leaving Emmerdale along with Andrew Scarborough?

Is Rhona Goskirk leaving Emmerdale with Graham Foster?

While it has been confirmed for some time that Andrew Scarborough will be leaving Emmerdale as Graham Foster and his exit storyline will involve a griping whodunit, there have been no plans announced for Zoe Henry to follow in his footsteps.

This means that it is unlikely that the actress’ character Rhona Goskirk will be leaving Emmerdale any time soon, despite her desires to go abroad.

In the wake of Graham’s death and in light of Marlon’s fury at her, Zoe said that things between Rhona and Marlon are ‘not looking good’ for the future, but she hopes for a reconciliation.

‘I hope Rhona and Marlon can get back on track because they’ve had a long history together and they share a child, so they need to get along. But it’s not looking good at the moment,’ Zoe said.

