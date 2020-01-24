is-phil-mitchell-leaving-eastenders?

Sharon Mitchell’s (Letitia Dean) plan for revenge is going swimmingly in EastEnders, as she’s had both Phil (Steve McFadden) and Ben (Max Bowden) arrested for their part in the would-be killing of Keanu (Danny Walters).

Both men still think that the murder actually took place and – just like the police – are none the wiser about the fact that Keanu is actually alive and well.

We don’t yet know what Phil’s fate on the Square will be, but with his recent arrest, things aren’t looking good for the hardman…

Is Phil leaving EastEnders?

Phil is indeed leaving Walford and going on the run from the police with Lisa (Lucy Benjamin) and Louise (Tilly Keeper).

We can reveal that Phil will eventually return to EastEnders, however Louise and Lisa will be gone from the Square for the foreseeable future – with actor Tilly’s exit having been confirmed in December, and Lucy having confirmed that her latest stint as Lisa was temporary.

Louise Mitchell has had a very hard time dealing with the fact that she played a vital part in the killing of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) — or so she thinks.

Louise was heartbroken and furious when she found out her fiance Keanu was the father of Sharon’s baby. In typical Mitchell fashion, she conspired with Ben (Max Bowden) and Phil (Steve McFadden) to seek murderous revenge on her man.

Even though Keanu is alive, Louise still thinks he’s dead and she’s had a hard time coming to terms with her part in the revenge plot. So mum Lisa took action and concocted a plan for her and her daughter to leave town for Portugal.

With Phil’s part in the plot now known by the police, he goes with Lisa and Louise on the run from the police.

Ben was meant to go on the run too, but changed his mind at the 11th hour to stay behind with his daughter Lexi and boyfriend Callum (Tony Clay).

There you have it – love isn’t dead after all. But how will Ballum fare against the criminal justice system?

EastEnders is next on Monday night at 8pm on BBC One.

