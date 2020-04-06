is-onward-on-disney+?

Now Playing

With concert halls closed indefinitely all around the world, studios have already been discovering options for getting films to people in the comfort of these own homes, and Disney’s made a decision to try to put in a bit more magic to your quarantine. Pixar’s new animated fantasy epic Onward is one in an extended set of blockbusters to possess its digital release moved up, and you could now stream it on Disney+.Onward stars Tom Holland and Chris Pratt as two elf brothers on a quest to get an artifact that could allow them to invest a da making use of their deceased father following a spell only cut back his legs. The heartwarming film was only in theaters for two weeks prior to the shutdown, and it’s really not the only real fresh addition to the Disney+ catalog. Frozen II made its streaming debut 90 days sooner than planned, acting as a helpful distraction for kids stuck in the home because of school closures and, honestly, folks of all ages, too.

You can view Onward on Disney+ with a subscription, but you can find different ways to rent or own an electronic copy on Amazon, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play and much more. Or, if sometimes a physical copy is more your look, there are a few options to get it on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD below.(Disclosure: Links to retailers may make money to aid our work.)

