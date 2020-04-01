is-“netflix”-re-considering-the-cancellation-of-“spinning-out”-season-2-or-the-series-is-taken-over-by-another-platform???

Spinning Out, a hit Netflix series and the first premiered series of 2020. It was released on January 1 of 2020.

Spinning Out is a story of Kat Baker who quit ice skating because of a horrible accident at the finals. But, Kat got a second chance. She got this second chance with a bad boy Justin. She soon discovers that she will do more than just winning finales.

The whole story revolves around Kate and Justin.

When will Season 2 be Released?

After the hit of the Spinning Out, it was expected that Season 2 would definitely be there. The fans of this series are waiting for its renewal announcement. But, here is bad news for all those fans.

Netflix has recently announced Spinning Out renewal status. But, the announcement was unexpected. In February 2020, Netflix has announced to cancel this series.

Just after one season, Netflix decided not to continue this series anymore. This announcement was made after one month of the release of the first season.

Spinning Out Season 2 on Another Platform?

It is expected that this series will be seen on any other platform. It may follow the route of the Netflix series One Day at a Time, where it was continued on another platform after Netflix cancellation. However, it is just expected, it is not a confirmation, and we cannot give any surety about it.

The fans of this series can only hope and wait for season 2.

Cast of Season 2

If Spinning Out Season 2 comes on any other platform, then it is expected that the cast will include Kaya Scodelario, Willow Shields, Evan Roderick, David James, Elliot, Sarah Wright Olsen, Svetlana Efremova, Amanda Zhou, Mitchell Edwards, Kaitlyn Leeb, January Jones, and Will Kemp.

What will be the Plot?

The speculations suggest that the Season 2 will continue from where the Season 1 ends. May be Season 2 will resolve all those unanswered questions which are still left put at the end of the first one.