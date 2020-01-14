Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) hasn’t had the easiest of years in Emmerdale – what with the breakdown of her marriage in the wake of her affair with Nate (Jurrell Carter) and her turning to the bottle to cope.

So it’s no surprise to discover in this week’s episode that she is planning to take a break from the village – a decision which leaves her husband Cain (Jeff Hordley) shocked.

After everything that’s happened, Moira decides to stay at Nana Barton’s for a while – but has given no idea when – or if – she’ll be back.

So is this the last we’ll be seeing of Moira?

Here’s what you need to know…

Is Moira leaving Emmerdale for good as she makes a shock exit?

As it stands, we’ve not been given any indication that Natalie J Robb is leaving Emmerdale for good.

So while she might be taking a break from the village, our guess is that Moira will be back at some point.

Last week saw her drinking get even worse in the wake of her life spinning out of control – with even son Matty (Ash Palmisciano) having turned his back on her after she lashed out at him.

Thursday’s episode saw her end up in a ditch as a result of one of her binges – only for Nate’s mum Cara to unexpectedly come to her rescue and take her to hospital – bringing Cain and Cara back together for the first time in years.

It was the culmination of a storyline which saw Nate revealed as Cain’s long-lost son from his relationship with Cara – and his affair with Moira coming to light.

The character’s drinking got steadily worse from then on – and wasn’t helped by Cain sleeping with Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) as an act of revenge.

Moira ended up alone on Christmas Day, has lost friends left right and centre – and at one point drank so much that she passed out while looking after Isaac – and didn’t hear him crying for her.

So it’s no surprise she needs a break – but we’ll just have to stay tuned to find out when she’s likely to return.

Emmerdale continues on Tuesday night on ITV at 7pm.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron Dingle lashes out at Victoria Barton and Liv Flaherty tonight