It’s been a tough time for Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) in Emmerdale since her affair with Nate (Jurrell Carter) came to light.

With her marriage to Cain (Jeff Hordley) crumbling as a result of her infidelity, she’s been hitting the bottle to cope with the impact on her life.

And things are set to get worse for her on Thursday night, when she has another drinking binge – and ends up falling into a ditch.

It’s no wonder the viewers have been a bit concerned for Moira, and whether her drinking could prove fatal – but is she leaving Emmerdale, and could her booze binges turn deadly?

Here’s what you need to know…

Is Moira leaving Emmerdale and does she die?

To answer the question, yes Moira will be leaving the Dales.

However it’s been reported that the character isn’t being killed off, but is simply leaving the village for a break.

According to next week’s spoilers, Moira will break the news of her departure to Cain, leaving him shocked.

There’s been no suggestion that Natalie J Robb is leaving for good though – so chances are we’ll see Moira back at some point in the future.

Thursday night’s episode will see Moira’s drinking get even worse in the wake of her life spinning out of control – with even son Matty (Ash Palmisciano) having turned his back on her after she lashed out at him last week.

Tonight Pete (Anthony Quinlan) will attempt to make her see sense, but in spite of him being one of her few remaining real friends she just isn’t prepared to listen – and later ends up in a ditch when she has drunk so much she struggles to stand.

The character’s drinking has become steadily worse since her affair with Nate came to light – with Cain sleeping with Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) as an act of revenge.

Moira ended up alone on Christmas Day, has lost friends left right and centre – and at one point drank so much that she passed out while looking after Isaac – and didn’t hear him crying for her.

In other words, it’s hardly surprising she wants to get away from the village for a while – but we’ll just have to keep watching to see when she comes back.

Emmerdale continues on ITV on Thursday night at 7pm.





