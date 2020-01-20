is-mike-from-love-island-under-investigation-for-‘improper-conduct’-from-his-police-bosses?

Mike Boateng has been dishing out advice left, right and centre on Winter Love Island.

From teaching Nas how to twerk to telling off Connagh for the way he approached the last recoupling, he’s already proving to be a fount of wisdom in the villa.

Which may be no surprise, considering he is a former police officer.

Mike, 24, previously said he left the force to enter the villa, where he is now shacked up with Leanne Amaning.

But these claims have been scrutinised following charges of ‘improper conduct’ which have surfaced, following his stint in the force.

What are these charges related to, and is Mike under investigation?

Is Mike under investigation for improper conduct?

An insider told the The Sun on Sunday that Mike is reportedly being investigated by Greater Manchester Police over ‘improper conduct charges’ – however, Mike’s family have firmly denied these claims.

It is unclear what the allegations against him are.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: ‘Previously we received media inquiries in relation to a separate investigation by the Professional Standards Branch into the conduct of a former GMP PC whilst he was a serving officer. In respect to these inquiries, we confirmed that allegations were made regarding an officer in 2018 and 2019, which are currently under investigation by the Professional Standards Branch. These include a complaint from a member of the public.’

They refused to comment further, adding: ‘It would be inappropriate to comment further while the investigation is ongoing.’

Mike’s family released a lengthy statement saying the accusations are unfounded, while adding Mike had been subject to racist abuse by fellow officers.

The statement, penned by his brothers Samuel and Andrew closed off saying the claims perpetuate a damaging stereotype of black men.

ANNOUNCEMENT: As a family, we are proud of Mike and we stand by him. The stories which shall be released in the press against him are completely false. It’s a shame this has become such a familiar routine with the British press, and how eager they are to see Black men fail. pic.twitter.com/baKE9zSAht — Mike Boateng (@MichaelBoateng_) January 18, 2020

‘Mike has not once spoken out against the police and always tried to portray the force in a positive light. His hope was that in him joining the force, people from BAME backgrounds would in turn join, ensuring diverse representation within the organisation, they wrote on Twitter.

‘Mike was not forced or pushed out of the police. He resigned after he chose to go on Love Island. If any of the stories, which shall be published, were true, Mike would have been sacked as a result of them, which he wasn’t.

‘It is a shame that the media in the UK constantly choose to portray black men in a negative light, thus perpetuating stereotypes, which are not representative of most black males across the country.’

The Greater Manchester Police spokesperson confirmed five officers were put on restricted duties while the allegations of racism were investigated in 2017.

Love Island continues daily at 9pm on ITV2.

