Is Mexico’s Guadalajara film festival getting postponed due to Coronavirus concerns? When will it take place? Read to find out.

The Guadalajara International Film Festival, set to commence in Mexico’s second-greatest city late one week from now, will be delayed until further notice due to coronavirus fears, occasion coordinators declared on Friday.

While the coronavirus pandemic has driven specialists around the world to drop shows and games and even shut down everyday exercises in certain spots, Mexico City is proceeding with Vive Latino — one of the most significant performances in the nation.

A few demonstrations retreated, yet a huge number of music fans ran on Saturday to the principal day of the celebration, which despite everything expected Guns N’ Roses, Carlos Vives and Zoe to be among its main events. Coordinators said in excess of 70,000 tickets had been sold for every one of the celebration’s two days.

Worries about the new Covid-19 disease were obvious, however. At the passage, the typical security checks for such occasions had another channel: Each individual entering was checked for fever and a solid smell of antibacterial gel penetrated noticeable all around.

In any case, once past that, the elements of the celebration were very little changed. Individuals strolled energetically toward the different stages and packed together for the exhibitions.

Alan Miranda, who was making his first visit to Vive Latino and particularly needed to see The Warning, said he felt numerous individuals are going overboard to the potential threat of disease everywhere social events.

Just a couple of individuals appeared wearing veils, for example, Daniel Ramirez, who secured his face with a cover enhanced with an image of a fox. He said he experiences asthma and should be progressively careful. He was additionally utilizing antibacterial gel.

Karina and Saul, who didn’t give their last name, were at Vive Latino, yet they were not persuaded about the shrewdness of doing as such.

They said they came simply because there were no discounts for the tickets that cost them 5,000 pesos for the two days of the celebration. They attempted to sell their tickets yet weren’t offered enough.

Also, they purchased the tickets toward the start of the year since they needed to see the Japanese vocalist Kyary Pamyu, and was one of the craftsmen who didn’t come.