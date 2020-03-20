is-messiah-coming-back-for-us-with-season-2?-what-might-happen-in-the-upcoming-season?-read-to-know-the-release-date,-cast,-plot-and-more-details.

‘Messiah’ is a thriller web series created by Michael Petroni. It premieres on Netflix. The story of the show focuses on the reaction of the people of modern world to a man who is claimed to be as a return of ‘Jesus’. His out of a sudden appearance and various miracles creates a doubt about who he really is. It shows a CIA officer who investigates if he is credible or duped man.

Below are some of the details of Messiah 2 which you must know. Read to find out!

Messiah 2: When will Season 2 get a release?

There is no official announcement yet for the release of Season 2. There is no news regarding the same.

The first season of this show get released on January 1, 2020. So we are guessing that we will not see Messiah 2 so early. It might be possible that it will come around 2021.

Cast & Characters: Who all can be seen?

In the previous season, that is, Season 1 the actors that were present are: Mehdi Dehbi as Al- Masih, Tomer Sisley as Aviram Dahan, Michelle Monaghan as CIA Officer Eva Geller, John Ortiz as Felix Iguero, Stefania Owen as Rebecca Iguero, Jane Adams as Miriam, Wil Traval as Will Mathers and many more supporting actors.

As the date is not finalized, same goes for the cast also. We can’t tell exactly the cast who will be there in Messiah 2.

Story- line

No trailer is there for such confirmation. It will pick up the story from where it had left in the previous season. We might find out the real secrets and intentions of the man. Some more challenges and difficulties can be observed.

For further more updates, stay tuned!