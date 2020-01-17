is-lucy-fallon-leaving-coronation-street-as-bethany-platt-and-if-so,-when?

Lucy Fallon’s character Bethany Platt has been struggling with what direction she is taking in life in Coronation Street recently, wrestling with her feelings for Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) and struggling to get noticed for a promotion at the Bistro.

In an upcoming episode of the soap, Daniel will suggest that Bethany should leave Weatherfield to spread her wings and apply for a place on a creative writing course.

But will Bethany follow his advice and if so, does that mean actress Lucy will soon be saying goodbye to the Cobbles?

Is Lucy Fallon leaving Coronation Street as Bethany Platt?

Actress Lucy Fallon took to Twitter yesterday to announce that she had filmed her very last on-screen scene for Coronation Street and only had two more days of filming for the soap left to go before her time on the Cobbles is over.

She followed the tweet with an Instagram post saying: ‘Only 2 more filming days left… a lil space in my ♥️ for this lot 4ever x’ accompanied by a picture of Lucy with some of her Corrie cast mates.

Lucy first announced that she was leaving Coronation Street back in May 2019, confirming in September last year that her final scenes as Bethany Platt will air in March 2020.

On the subject of her departure, Lucy said on Twitter: ‘After the most incredible 4 years, I have made the extremely difficult decision to leave Coronation Street at the end of my contract in 2020. It’s hard to put into words how much this show means to me.

‘I’ve made lifelong friends with some of the most talented and hardworking people in the industry, I’ve had some terrific and immensely important storylines and I’ve laughed with the best people everyday.

‘I’m so thankful to Iain and everyone at Coronation Street, I owe everything to them and I will miss them greatly.’

She also wrote: ‘Just to clarify, my decision to leave was made in August last year and has nothing to do with ANYONE at Coronation Street,’ she said.

‘I didn’t make it lightly and I am going to miss every single person there. Excited for my final year at the best place! Woo (sic).’

Soaps usually film two to three months in advance so, although Lucy will be bidding goodbye to Corrie at the end of this week, her character Bethany will remain on the show until March before leaving. What Bethany’s exit storyline will be – and whether the door will be left open for her to return to the Cobbles – remains a secret for now.

