is-love-really-pregnant-with-joe’s-baby-in-you-season-2?

By Jo Berry

Season two of serial killer drama You ended with a shock twist, as it was revealed that Love (Victoria Pedretti), girlfriend of serial killer Joe (Penn Badgley), was equally adept at dispatching people who got in her way.

She lied about killing brother Forty’s au pair, even convincing Forty – and everybody else – that he had done the grisly deed. But what else has she lied about?

Did Love kill her husband in You season 2?

When Joe, who’s been captured by Love, attempts to overpower her to escape his cage, she blurts out that she is pregnant with their baby. A flash-forward at the end of the final episode shows Love with a visible baby bump, so the pregnancy is probably real – but who’s to say that Joe is the baby daddy?

Remember that when she and Joe were broken up, Love had a fling with Milo, her late husband’s muscular best friend, so it is just as likely that Milo is the father as Joe.

She only tells Joe he’s the father to save her own life, but time – and a DNA test if Joe suspects – could reveal whether she’s telling the truth. And that may not end well for anybody.

At the end of the novel Hidden Bodies, on which season two of You is loosely based, Joe is arrested and destined for jail, but in the TV series he is in a different sort of prison, one of domestic baby bliss and white picket fences.

So while fans are speculating who Joe’s next door neighbour/latest obsession could be – guesses include a not-dead Beck, Joe’s own mother (that suggestion is too creepy for us) and Dr Nicky’s vengeful wife – perhaps the more pertinent question for a season three plot twist is this:

If Joe finds out he isn’t the father, will he kill Love and escape the suburban nightmare he’s become trapped in? Or will Love murder Joe to protect herself and the baby she so desperately wants?

With a third season of You now confirmed, hopefully it won’t be long before we find out.

You season 2 is streaming now on Netflix