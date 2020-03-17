is-lady-gaga-not-happy-with-her-boyfriend-michael-polansky?-is-he-the-reason-for-her-depression?-read-to-know-all-details.

The sensational singer, Lady Gaga is now happy with her new boyfriend named Michael Polansky. But she is trying to overcome her depression and finding peace and happiness.

What has happened to her? Is she not happy with her boyfriend Michael? Is Michael the rationale of depression? Read to know!

In a recent interview with Paper Magazine, the 33- year- old singer told about her fight with depression and therefore the hidden meaning behind her new music album ‘Chromatica’. She also described that she struggles with this trauma from time to time.

Her new song, Chromatica will be releasing on April 10th. She mentioned that this song was written during her bad times. She said, “It came from thinking on some days I was going to die. I was like, I am going to die soon so I better say something important’. Now I listen to it and know that I am going to live.”

She also added that, ‘I have clinical depression. There is something going on in my brain where the dopamine and serotonin are not firing the same way, and I can’t get there. If someone says, ‘Come on, just be happy,’ I’m like, ‘you fing be happy.’’

“I still work on myself constantly. I have bad days, I have good days,” she admitted. “Yeah, I live in Chromatica; it took a minute to get here, but that doesn’t mean I don’t remember what happened.”

She urges her fans to seek out comfort and peace in her new video. She wants that ‘Chromatica’ forces people to find happiness even in their sad moments.

At last, she also told that “If you’re in pain and listening to this music, just know that I know what it’s like to be in pain. And I know what it’s like to also not let it ruin your life.”