Is Khloe Kardashian pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby, again? This is the question on many people’s minds after reports have surfaced suggesting that Tristan and Khloe have reunited and after Khloe shared a throwback photo of herself with daughter True. Rumors that the two reunited first appeared after the holidays when Khloe and Tristan were photographed together at Kourtney Kardashian’s Christmas party. Now with rumors swirling around the two, there are many that think Khloe is already pregnant! While there aren’t many reports suggesting she has already conceived, there are plenty saying that she is ready and wants baby number two with Tristan.

In the March 17, 2020, issue of CLoser UK, an insider dishes on Khloe’s plans to have another baby with Tristan and give True a little sister or brother. Not only is the source dishing on the inside details, but fans have noticed that Tristan can’t stop leaving thirsty comments on just about all of Khloe’s sexy selfies!

There is definitely passion between the two — despite Tristan’s cheating past and kissing scandal with younger sister Kylie’s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods. The source told Closer UK that Khloe has never gotten over Tristan and still loves him.

“Khloe has never stopped loving Tristan and she’s always wanted a big family, just like her sisters have. Now, True’s getting older, she wants to give her siblings, and she’d love for her kids to have the same dad. She doesn’t see why they can’t grow their family.”

Khloe even shared a throwback photo of herself with True and made a comment about how much she and Tristan love True.

🕊 The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you! 🕊

While there is nothing to confirm whether or not Khloe is pregnant right now, there are many who believe she is going to make an announcement soon.

As the Coronavirus continues to spread and cause global panic, the Kardashians and Jenners have been under self-isolation.

It is also unknown if Tristan Thompson chose to self isolate with Khloe Kardashian and his daughter True Thompson. What do you think? Do you think Khloe and Tristan are back together and that she is either pregnant now or will be pregnant soon?



