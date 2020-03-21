is-keanu-reeves-going-to-be-joaquin-phoenix’s-best-man-in-his-wedding-to-rooney-mara?



Is Keanu Reeves going to be Joaquin Phoenix’s best man in his upcoming wedding to Rooney Mara? This is the question on many people’s minds as it is addresed in the upcoming March 30, 2020, issue of OK! magazine. Many people may remember that Joaquin Phoenix and Keanu Reeves both starred in the 1989 movie Parenthood. Not only are Keanu Reeves, 55, and Joaquin Phoenix, 45, good friends, but Keanu was best friends with Joaquin’s older brother River Phoenix, who sadly passed away at the young age of 23-years-old on October 31, 1993. Keanu and River starred in the movies I Love You To Death and My Own Private Idaho together. Eagle-eyed fans saw Keanu Reeves at the Oscars when Joaquin Phoenix won his best actor statute for his role as Arthur Fleck.

A source close to the situation spoke to OK! and said that since River isn’t here to be Joquin’s best man, he has asked Keanu Reeves to step into his place.

The source stated the following.

“There’s a huge amount of respect between Joaquin and Keanu who gets on great with Rooney too, so it’s a win-win for everyone. Keanu was terribly moved by Joaquin’s touching tribute to River at the Oscars, and he’s proud to be doing this. Keanu standing up there with the rest of the wedding party will be an emotional moment for the family. Everyone thinks it’s a great way to honor River.”

Here is a clip of Keanu Reeves and Joaquin Phoenix from the movie Parenthood.

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix starred in the 2013 movie Her together. Rooney is a two-time Oscar nominee and with Joaquin being an Oscar winner there is no question they are one of Hollywood’s power couples. Fans are anticipating their wedding and looking forward to seeing the couple enter this new phase of their lives.

Not much is known about when Joaquin and Rooney plan to have their wedding, but it is known that they intend to keep their ceremony small and between family and their closest friends.

What do you think about Keanu Reeves stepping in for River Phoenix as Joaquin’s best man? Are you looking forward to Rooney Mara’s and Joaquin Phoenix’s wedding?



