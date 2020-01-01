Is Keanu alive in EastEnders – what happened on Christmas Day?

EastEnders fans have been left gripped by the events of Christmas, many of which have revolved around the fate of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters)

Christmas Day saw him hanging in the balance after it appeared that he had been killed by Martin Fowler (James Bye), as Phil (Steve McFadden) sought revenge for Keanu’s affair with Sharon (Letitia Dean), which has left her pregnant with his child.

A new trailer has hinted at more twists to come – with a flashback episode on New Year’s Day set to show us what really happened.

So what happened on Christmas Day, and is Keanu alive or dead?

Here’s what you need to know…

Is Keanu alive in EastEnders?

As it stands, we don’t yet know for certain whether Keanu is alive or dead – but it’s presumed that he was indeed shot by Martin.

However there’s still some confusion over what’s going on, as leaked paparazzi pictures of scenes yet to air show Linda being caught in an armed stand-off with Keanu and Martin, as well as Keanu at the airport with his mum Karen (Lorraine Stanley).

Whether these photos were staged, scrapped or just a red herring remain to be seen – but obviously they’re keeping us all guessing.

Danny Walters is leaving the soap – but we’ll have to wait a little longer to confirm whether Keanu’s really dead or whether he’s made it out alive?

What happened on Christmas Day?

Keanu finally confessed to fiancee Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) about his affair with Sharon, and it seemed as if the pair had put the affair behind them as they’d agreed to leave Albert Square together before Phil could find him and exact his revenge.

The pair packed a bag and along with newborn baby Peggy, tried finding one of Phil’s cars to use as an escape vehicle. Eventually, having checked for a number of cars, they found a grey van that had its doors unlocked.

Once they’d climbed in, Louise went silent, prompting Keanu to ask whether she was having doubts about leaving Walford.

Which is when Louise served the ultimate line, revealing she had led him to a trap after clubbing together with her dad and brother Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) in an epic plot to kill Keanu, telling him: ‘You were right, my dad will kill you. Never ever take a Mitchell for a fool.’

Martin then stormed the van and gagged Keanu before driving him to a warehouse outside the realms of the Square – where it’s assumed he shot him, as he later returned to the Square and showed Ben video evidence of the crime – in which a gunshot sounded.

EastEnders continues on New Year’s Day on BBC One at 8pm.





