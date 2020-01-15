is-jughead-going-to-die?-5-theories-about-jughead’s-fate-in-riverdale-season-4

Riverdale — “Chapter Sixty-Seven: Varsity Blues” — Image Number: RVD410b_0034.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Lili Reinhart as Betty, Cole Sprouse as Jughead, Casey Cott as Kevin and Molly Ringwald as Mary Andrews — Photo: Michael Courtney/The CW– © 2020 The CW Network, LLC All Rights Reserved.

Will Jughead Jones be killed in Riverdale season 4? Check out our list of five theories about Jughead’s fate and how the season will end.

Riverdale returns for the second half of season 4 on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Everyone is still talking about that midseason finale that saw Betty hitting Jughead in the head with a rock. Archie, then, frantically asks Betty what she’s done.

This flashforward goes hand in hand with what we’ve seen over the course of the first half of the season. It appears Jughead Jones is going to “die” at some point in season 4.

We have a few theories about what is actually happening and if Jughead will die in the new season. Let’s get the list of Riverdale season 4 theories started with what would be a shocking twist, at this point.

5. Jughead is actually going to die

I don’t think this is actually what is happening here, and that’s why it is worth pointing out. At this point, I don’t think anybody actually thinks Jughead is going to die. He’s too important to the series, and since Riverdale is coming back for season 5, Cole Sprouse is probably coming back for the new season.

Remember, he’s the narrator of the story. You kill the narrator of the story, and the story ends, right? Well, maybe.

Everything we have seen so far in season 4 is pointing to Jughead being dead. We saw his body. We saw Betty with the rock. We saw Archie, Betty and Veronica in the lineup and the Quill and Skull club confirming to the police that they saw Archie, Betty and Veronica doing something.

Riverdale is pounding the whole “Jughead is dead” storyline into our brains so much that it feels like they want us to start thinking he’s not dead. Then, when it appears that he’s going to live, they’ll pull the rug out from under us and he’ll have been dead the whole time.

So, if this theory is right, Riverdale is accurately setting up Jughead’s death, but by intentionally being so heavy-handed in the presentation, they are actually tricking fans into a false sense of security and making them think Betty, Archie, Veronica and Jughead will get out of whatever predicament they find themselves in.

If Jughead isn’t actually dead, that means he fakes his own death, right? That’s the only other logical conclusion. Then, the question is: Why would Jughead fake his own death?

4. Jughead wants to stop the Quill and Skull

This seems like the most obvious explanation. There are so many weird connections between Jughead’s past, his grandfather, the missing students, the Baxter Brothers books and the Quill and Skull for this not to be what Jughead’s “death” is about.

We know the subject of the next Baxter Brothers book is the perfect murder, and we know Jughead, although he was just initiated into the Quill and Skull, has always been the outsider at Stonewall Prep. While Jughead could be trying to write this book, could the rest of the Quill and Skull be planning the perfect murder of Jughead?

It seems possible. There were all those other kids to go missing at Stonewall Prep. Could this be some kind of Quill and Skull ritual? Every couple of decades, the club tries to get away with murder. I don’t know.

The kicker could be that Jughead learns of their plot to kill him, and then, he decides to go along with it to take down the Quill and Skull, along with Brett, Stonewall Prep and the rest of these horrible people down with him.

That’s my favorite theory so far.