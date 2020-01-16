is-jamie-redknapp-on-the-masked-singer?-you’ve-been-barking-up-the-wrong-tree

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Is Jamie Redknapp Tree in The Masked Singer? We have been trawling through every single clue with a toothpick and all the branches have been pointing to the footballer.

Earlier this month, the trippiest show on ITV launched to millions and introduced a tall masked celebrity undercover as a tree and a slew of footballers were bombarded with fans speculating that they were, in fact, the star with a crooner’s voice competing against the likes of Queen Bee and Octopus.

There’s a sentence we never thought we’d hear, but it’s 2020 and here we are.

Jamie was among the favourites after his pal Peter Crouch immediately ruled himself out. But, sadly, the 46-year-old has followed Crochy’s lead to debunk the theories.

‘Can I say if that is me or not?’ he asked Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard on Good Morning Britain today.

‘I kept getting messages – are you a tree? But no I’m not a tree.’

Back to the drawing board…

So far only Patsy Palmer (Butterfly), Alan Johnson (Pharaoh) and Justin Hawkins (Chameleon) have been unmasked by judges Davina McCall, Ken Jeong, Jonathan Ross, and Rita Ora – who was particularly taken with the reptile and his ‘bulge’.

Justin has, however, since slammed the fascination with his crotch.

‘Do you feel like that’s equality?’ he fumed to Metro.co.uk .‘Imagine if that was a female contestant and the judges were remarking on a different bulge, like a chest bulge for example. That would not be acceptable.’

He continued: ‘It’s a point I’d like to address actually. When you put the helmet on and you are in character and people are saying stuff like that, you’re glad. I am a piece of meat. And then you take the helmet off and you realise you’ve been objectified.

‘The comedown is impacted more than the realisation, which when your face is concealed you become an exquisitely carved piece of meat, but a piece of meat none the less.’

The Masked Singer continues Saturday at 7pm on ITV.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: The Masked Singer shoves The Greatest Dancer out of time slot as Cheryl rival struggles to compete

MORE: The Masked Singer’s Justin Hawkins slams viewer reaction to Chameleon’s bulge: ‘It’s not acceptable’