Is Jamie Foxx miserable without Katie Holmes? That’s the question on people’s minds and discussed in the upcoming April 6, 2020, issue of OK! magazine. In the article, an insider told the publication that Jamie may have had a wandering eye, but now regrets the demise of his six-year relationship with Katie Holmes. The article also suggests that Jamie is downright miserable without her. Meanwhile, reports have suggested that Katie Holmes is hitting it off with Bradley Cooper and has a number of handsome actors interested in dating her. For the record, neither Jamie Foxx or Katie Holmes have publicly discussed their split or their feelings since moving on with their single lives.

The insider stated the following to OK!

“He’s been out partying nonstop and flirting with dozens of girls, but it’s really just a distraction from the heartbreak. He basically does whatever he wants now that Katie’s not around to curb his bad habits, and seeing her out and about looking amazing isn’t helping matters. The breakup is really taking a toll on him — mentally and physically.”

Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx has been excited about being the first African American to lead a Pixar movie. He is the lead voice in the upcoming movie Soul, that is scheduled for a June 19, 2020, release date. At this point, no one knows for sure where the Coronavirus pandemic will lead or what things will be like in June. As the pandemic continues to spread, more movie premieres have been canceled or delayed and movies are seeing a quicker release to streaming network platforms.

You may see a tweet that Jamie Foxx shared on his official Twitter account discussing his upcoming movie below.

Honored to be the first ever African American lead in a Pixar film. 100 days away. I cannot wait for you all to see this beautiful story. Here is the poster for Disney and Pixar’s Soul and stay tuned for the trailer dropping tomorrow! #PixarSoul pic.twitter.com/yGf3LgQYk5 — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) March 11, 2020

Katie Holmes recently starred in the movie Brahams: The Boy II that was released on February 21, 2020. The Coronavirus pandemic hadn’t broken out and many watched the movie in theaters without fear for their health and safety.

At this point, it is unclear how Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx feel about each other or if Jamie is truly miserable without her. What do you think? Do you think the source is correct? Are you looking forward to seeing Jamie Foxx’s upcoming movie Soul?



