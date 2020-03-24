is-jake-ryan-season-3-on-its-way-for-a-2020-release?-speculations-seems-to-bring-change-in-the-character-??details-inside

The Plot of Jake Ryan

Adapted from the Ryanverse spy novels, one of New York’s bestsellers, Jake Ryan, first premiered on Amazon Prime in August 2018. The story revolves around a CIA Analyst Jake Ryan who is drifted from his typical desk job to the field owing to suspicious bank transfers carried around by Suleiman, an Islamic extremist. Season 2 is all about Venezuela’s skeptical transactions with lots of thrill. The series is extremely engaging, and it will surely keep you hooked till the end. It’s pretty addictive! Thanks to John Krasinski, he does full justice to the character!

Speculations about Season 3

In February 2019, the series was renewed by Amazon for a third season. The timeline continues. In October 2019, Paul Scheuring stepped up as the showrunner; however, in January 2020, Vaun Wilmott took over. What’s going on? Followed by that event, no other official date has been released. Hence, it would be safe to expect a 2021 release.

The production is under process, and the entire cast is yet to be revealed. The creators have not shared the storyline for season 3 to date, but we can definitely look forward to some action-packed endeavors. In a recent meeting, the producer disclosed that the protagonist (Jake Ryan) would be portrayed a little differently than the previous seasons.

So if you are someone who hasn’t watched the previous seasons, now is a good time.



Each season has eight addictive episodes which are totally binge-watch worthy. Moreover, if you’re someone who has read the Ryan series of books, then do give it a shot, it will definitely not disappoint you!

Also, John Krasinski (If you’re reading this), Can we, please hope for a surprise tweet or trailer release? The silence is killing us!