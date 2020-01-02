is-it-safe-to-visit-australia-and-where-are-the-bushfires?

At least 17 people have perished and the military has been sent in to provide aid as Australia continues to endure devastating wildfires.

Thousands of locals have had to evacuate for fear of the blazes in the worst bushfire season in the country’s history.

As fires continue to rage, here’s what you need to know about whether or not it’s safe to go to Australia.

Is it safe to travel to Australia?

At the time of writing, the Foreign Office is not cautioning against visiting Australia.

Their webpage detailing travel advice on going to the country states: ‘Poor air quality can occur some distance from the sites of the fires and provoke respiratory conditions. If you’re in or near an affected area or planning any travel, stay safe, monitor TV news, radio and social media channels for updates, and follow the instructions and advice of local authorities.’

Their website also emphasises: ‘In the event of emergency, always dial Triple Zero (000).’

If you’ve already booked to visit Australia, you should contact those running the accommodation you’re set to stay at to make sure they can still host you.

Officials have also warned that, with temperatures hitting 40C around the country, fires – which are often started by natural causes – can happen anywhere and quickly spread.

A week-long state of emergency has been declared in New South Wales.

The NSW Rural Fire Service says that the New South Wales South Coast is a tourist leave zone, stating: ‘If you are holidaying on the South Coast, particularly the general area from Batemans Bay to the Victorian border … you need to leave before this Saturday’ because ‘Widespread Extreme Fire Danger is forecast’ for 4 January.

Other leave zones include Batlow/Wondalga, Shoalhaven – from Burrill Lake to Nowra – and Snowy Monaro, where the government said Adaminaby, Anglers Reach Berridale, Delegate, Jindabyne, Old Adaminaby and Providence Portal are unsafe.

Tourist Leave Zone – South Coast Bush Fires Dangerous conditions for holiday makers on the South Coast of NSW this weekend With the widespread power and communications outages across the South Coast please share this information to as many affected people as possible. #nswrfs pic.twitter.com/JvbwrpC1fe — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) January 1, 2020

Meanwhile Andrew Crisp, Victoria Emergency Commissioner, has told reporters: ‘We have three months of hot weather to come. We do have a dynamic and a dangerous fire situation across the state.’

At the time of writing, there are 35 fire warnings in place for Victoria.

Where are the bushfires in Australia?

As of Thursday morning, there were over 200 fires currently burning New South Wales and Victoria, with authorities having said that 381 homes have been lost in New South Wales this week.

On Thursday, an ash cloud from the bushfires spread over 2,500 miles to New Zealand.

So far, the fires have left tens of thousands of people in New South Wales without homes and close to half a billion animals have died.

It’s feared that whole species may have been wiped out by the bushfires, and in November koalas were labelled ‘functionally extinct’.

