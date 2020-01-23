is-it-safe-to-travel-to-japan-as-the-coronavirus-spreads?

As a third city, Ezhou, remains on lockdown due to the spread of China’s mysterious coronavirus, there is concern in Japan that the virus could spread further afield.

The foreign office has warned Brits not to travel to the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is also on lockdown and is where coronavirus started, but what about travelling to neighbouring countries such as Japan?

Authorities confirmed a man in his 30s from Kanagawa, just south of Tokyo, tested positive for a new type of coronavirus on Tuesday while receiving treatment for pneumonia.

Currently, there is no vaccine or cure for the deadly virus.

In a statement, the WHO said the possibility of cases in other countries ‘was not unexpected’ and reiterated calls for ‘ongoing active monitoring and preparedness’ around the world.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

So far in China 17 people have been killed, and nearly 600 people infected with the new virus – although last week Imperial College London’s MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis said it was more likely to be 1,700.

The Chinese city of Huanggang was the second to be placed on lockdown in an effort to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

With one case now confirmed in Japan, concerns remain that the virus could mimic previous respiratory epidemics such as the outbreak of swine flu in 2009 to 2010.

What is the official travel advice for Japan?

The Foreign Office said: ‘There is an ongoing outbreak of coronavirus. The virus originated in Wuhan City, Hubei Province but cases have been confirmed in other parts of China and the region, including Japan.

‘You should comply with any additional screening measures put in place by the local authorities.’

Public Health England have also changed the current risk to the UK from ‘very low’ to ‘low’ due to the likelihood of cases being imported into this country.

It’s advised that people travelling to affected areas ‘should maintain good hand, respiratory and personal hygiene and should avoid visiting animal and bird markets or people who are ill with respiratory symptoms.’

Today Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Japan will increase precautions and ask airlines to make flight announcements urging passengers arriving from China to report if they are feeling unwell.

‘We will make utmost efforts to prevent the spread of infections,’ Abe said.

Health minister Katsunobu Kato also said Japan will test samples collected from people thought to be infected by coronavirus in clinical laboratories across the country.

The government has raised its infectious disease advisory level for the Chinese city of Wuhan to two from one, and urged citizens to avoid non-urgent trips there.

However, the upcoming Lunar Year is an additional source of concern as 800,000 Chinese tourists are expected to visit Japan.

Officials say just passing by or talking to people carrying the virus is not a huge risk – but Beijing has cancelled its’ Chinese New Year celebrations as the deadly virus has left a third of the city quarantined.

How is coronavirus spread?

The virus originated from infected animals at a seafood and wildlife market in Wuhan, and scientists now think the coronavirus could have been passed to humans from snakes.

The WHO have not declared a global public health emergency, but are continuing investigations to better understand how the virus is being spread.

Airline passengers are particularly vulnerable, but wearing a medically approved face mask may offer some protection to the wearer and limit the possible spread of the virus.

What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

Coronavirus is part of a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

The early symptoms of the Wuhan coronavirus can take at least five days to show, but include a dry cough, a fever, shortness of breath and a sore throat.

While many of those affected have shown only mild symptoms, scans on some patients have shown fluid in the lungs consistent with viral pneumonia.

The virus is more likely to progress into a severe illness among older patients or those with weakened immune systems.

MORE: Girl, 3, has been hospitalized in California with coronavirus for a month

MORE: First possible cases of coronavirus in UK as four people tested in Scotland