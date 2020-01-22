Coronavirus continues to spread, leading the UK to join scores of other countries in taking precautionary measures against it.

Yesterday, the first case of human-to-human coronavirus was confirmed, putting China on high alert ahead of this week’s Lunar New Year celebrations.

The outbreak started in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has so far caused six fatalities in the city.

In total, nine people have died from the virus and around 440 are believed to be affected.

Cases have also been reported in other parts of China including Beijing, Shanghai and the southern Guangdong province.

So, is China safe to travel to at the moment or is there travel advice against it?

Is it safe to travel to China after the coronavirus outbreak?

Today, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said they are putting in place new precautions for travellers arriving to the UK from the region, noting the threat has been moved from ‘very low’ to ‘low.’

The precautions will be announced later today, and there have no specific warnings issued for people travelling to China.

The latest update on the Public Health England website, dated 20 January, says ‘the situation is under ‘constant review.’

The Deputy Director of National Infection Service, Dr Nick Phin, said: ‘Based on the available evidence, the current risk to the UK is very low. We are working with the WHO and other international partners, have issued advice to the NHS and are keeping the situation under constant review.

‘People travelling to Wuhan should maintain good hand, respiratory and personal hygiene and should avoid visiting animal and bird markets or people who are ill with respiratory symptoms. Individuals should seek medical attention if they develop respiratory symptoms within 14 days of visiting Wuhan, either in China or on their return to the UK, informing their health service prior to their attendance about their recent travel to the city.’

It is advised you continually check the Public Health England website if you are travelling to China imminently.

Have the World Health Organisation declared an emergency after coronavirus outbreak?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is expected to declare a public health emergency of international concern.

This follows the ninth confirmed death from the virus.

It would be their fifth emergency declaration following the outbreaks of swine flu (2009), polio (2014), Ebola (2014) and the Zika virus in 2016.

