is-it-right-to-put-your-bread-in-the-fridge?

Any carb lover will know that a big old loaf of bread doesn’t stay fresh for very long.

So how do you make the food staple stay tastier for longer?

We’ve been given mixed messages about this over the years, from storing it in its plastic on the counter to keeping it in a bread bin and even refrigerating it.

But is it ever right to put your bread in the fridge?

We put the question to food scientist John Lubaale.

John tells Metro.co.uk: ‘To make bread we need two basic components, proteins and starch.

‘Proteins provide structure and texture while starch provides volume and crumbliness. Starch, due to its nature, also acts as a main water holding component giving the bread a soft nature.

‘Starch is made up of components (crystalline in nature) that unwind when mixed with water at certain temperatures leading to a process called gelatinisation.

‘What happens when we bake the bread is that the starch gelatinises, which means its components unwind irreversibly and interact with water forming a soft bread structure.

‘So when we store the bread above freezing temperatures of water but below room temperatures, it causes the starch to recrystallize in an attempt to regain its crystalline structure, a process called retrogradating.

‘This process forces the water out of the starch making water available for spoilage (microbial and chemical spoilage). Since more water is now available for chemical and microbial activity, spoilage occurs much faster.’

So basically, cooler temperatures makes the starch in cooked bread start to go back to its original, crystallised state – consequently making bread harder and more stale.

He adds: ‘The process of retrograding occurs much faster at temperatures below room temperature but above freezing temperature.’

In other words, a fridge will make this process happen.

But Roz, a retired teacher, says she puts her bread in the fridge at the first signs of it going slightly stale.

She tells Metro.co.uk that she finds the opposite results in regards to spoilage.

She says: ‘I find that reducing the temperature reduces the rate at which it goes mouldy – but you have to make sure it is well wrapped up plastic.

‘I find that it lasts more than a week past its best before date in the fridge.’

While experts advise against it, it seems there’s no imminent danger in putting bread in the fridge – so whatever works for your household to prevent wastage, go for it.

