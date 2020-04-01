is-gwyneth-paltrow-begging-people-to-watch-the-goop-lab-on-netflix-as-cancelation-fears-mount



Is Gwyneth Paltrow begging people to watch her Netflix series The Goop Lab as cancelation fears mount? That’s the subject of an upcoming article in the April 6, 2020, issue of the National Enquirer. On January 24, 2020, The Goop Lab premiered on Netflix and has had terrible reviews. The entire series has an IMDB score of 2.4 and Rotten Tomatoes gave it a mere 31 percent. Gwyneth may be married to one of the biggest writers, directors, and producers in television history, Brad Falchuk, but that isn’t enough to save her reputation from taking a tremendous hit with The Goop Lab. It may not come as much as a surprise due to the amount of criticism and controversy Gwyneth stirs with her Goop products.

Frequently accused of promoting quack science and making health claims and statements without scientific proof to back it up, many concerned viewers are speaking out on social media platforms saying they are surprised that Netflix gave Gwyenth a platform for her controversial products.

According to the report, Gwyneth is desperate to save her failing show and is begging her celebrity friends to watch it or even just stream it so she can get the views.

Speaking to a source who chose to remain anonymous, the source stated the following to the magazine.

“Gwyneth thought the show would help bring legitimacy for the brand, but it’s just attracted even more criticism. She’s desperate to save it. She is literally asking all the stars she knows to publicly support the show and stream it to crank up its numbers — even if they just leave their TVs on autoplay and don’t actually watch it.”

Gwyneth Paltrow hasn’t spoken publicly about the report nor made any public pleas for people to watch, other than just promoting the show on her social media accounts.

You may see the official trailer for The Goop Lab in the video player below.

At this point, it doesn’t appear that Netflix is going to renew the series since its numbers are dreadfully low. The source also told the publication that Gwyneth Paltrow is desperate for renewal and has enlisted everyone on her team to make it their goal to save the show.

The insider also said that she feels if the show is canceled, it will be bad publicity for her Goop brand and she can’t afford any more bad press.

What do you think about the report? Have you watched The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow? What did you think about the show?



