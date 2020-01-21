Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) will leave Emmerdale this week, seemingly in a body bag.

There’s a gripping week of television ahead, as viewers will see a day in the life of doomed Graham play out repeatedly, with every instalment coming from the perspective of a different character.

Last night’s episode focused on Kim Tate (Claire King) who told Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) to kill Graham.

She ordered her business partner to kill her former husband after she realised he had been leading her on and fleecing her out of money.

The straw that broke the camel’s back for Kim is when she discovered Graham and Rhona’s plan to take Leo away with them to France.

But did Al go through with it and is Graham actually dead?

Is Graham Foster really dead in Emmerdale?

Last night’s episode saw Al standing over Graham’s lifeless body, before he returned home to Kim to tell her he’d done the deed.

However, Graham’s murder was never actually shown on camera

It was clear from yesterday’s episode that Kim’s order was made in the heat of the moment after she nearly texted Al to call it off.

Al can clearly sense her hesitation and seems to feel nervous himself about carrying the act out.

Despite it being unclear whether or not Al is the perpetrator, bosses confirmed Graham’s imminent death back in 2019.

Show boss Laura Shaw told Metro.co.uk that viewers will find out the suspect by the end of the week.

She said: ‘As we get to the big week, it could literally be anyone. It’s always exciting when we step out of our usual storytelling style and this is one of the most exciting weeks that I’ve ever worked on.

‘I can reveal that by the end of the week, the audience will find out who the murderer is, but it’s safe to say it’ll have repercussions for the whole village as we head into 2020. You will know by the Friday.’

But who kills him? There are several other suspects in the running, including Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson), Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingdale) and Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock).

Tune in this week to find out.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7pm on ITV.

