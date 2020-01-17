Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) has been planning to leave Emmerdale with his love interest Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) and her son Leo, but their fresh start isn’t going to go quite as planned.

Aside from Rhona’s ex Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) doing everything in his power to keep his son in the Dales, there’s the small matter of a murder on the horizon that will seal the fate of one Emmerdale character and put an end to Graham and Rhona’s escape plans forever.

But is it Graham Foster leaving Emmerdale and does he die?

Is Graham Foster leaving Emmerdale and does he die?

Actor Andrew Scarborough has been involved in some of Emmerdale’s biggest storylines since he joined the soap back in 2017, but the star is bidding goodbye to the Dales in 2020.

It was confirmed in 2019 that Andrew would be leaving the soap and his exit storyline – a shock death that plays out as a murder mystery on the soap – was announced late last year.

Talking about Graham’s grisly exit storyline, Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw said: ‘Graham’s murder will form part of an unmissable week of drama packed full of exciting twists and turns. It’s always exciting to step outside of our usual story-telling style and viewers will be on the edge of their seats as some of our villagers have their lives irrevocably changed forever.

‘Graham has been a huge character at the heart of some of our biggest storylines so it felt only fitting that he left us with an enormous, explosive bang, to kick off what promises to be a massive year of drama for Emmerdale.’

Emmerdale is next on tonight at 7pm on ITV.

MORE: Emmerdale spoilers: Fans guess who kills Graham Foster as he dies

MORE: 25 soap spoilers: EastEnders reveal, Coronation Street attack, Emmerdale murder, Hollyoaks vanishing