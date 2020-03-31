is-god-of-war-5-going-to-happen?-when-will-it-release-and-why-is-it-being-delayed?-how-has-coronavirus-has-affected-the-market?-check-out-all-details-here.

God of Was is an action adventure video game series which is created by Santa Monica Studio and presented by Sony Interactive Entertainment for Play Station. The franchise has won many awards including Game of the year award and BAFTA games award.

Is God Of War 5 going to happen?



Game director Cory Barlog has teased the upcoming announcement of God of war 5. Once IGN in tweet had asked the viewers of which highly anticipated PlayStation but unconfirmed sequels they’re most excited for. Cory Barlog responded to the tweet by mentioning Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Uncharted 5, and God of War 5. Many fans then later replied to his tweet by requesting it to make it happen.

Santa Monica hasn’t made any official announcement but Cory Barlog has surely teased the fact that God of war 5 is inevitable. He also told Kotaku that he has the concepts ready for five new God of war games. Along with this Santa Monica had posted a job opening for a “Senior Combat Designer.” The requirements were that the applicant should have “knowledge of God of War (2018) and be able to speak in-depth about the combat system, mechanics, and enemies.” This is an enough indication that confirms that God of war is going to come back.

God of War 5 release date



The 2018 God Of War took about five years to complete. Looking at how visually stunning and storydriven the franchise is, we can expect God of War 5 to take about the same time. So don’t expect God of War 5 in 2020 or as a PS5 special. It will release somewhere around 2023.

How has Coronavirus affected the market?



The gaming industry is still growing even during the Coronavirus out break. Many countries are under lockdown and gaming is a good option for people to pass these times. However people will have to rely on the old God Of War games to enjoy as God Of War 5 ain’t coming anytime soon.