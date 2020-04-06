is-daybreak-really-cancelled?-will-sam-never-be-found-by-her-admirer?-all-you-need-to-know-about-the-second-season

With the first season of Daybreak released on 24 October 2019, based on the comic written by the American cartoonist, Brian Ralph. The first season ended off with the principal, Burr, successfully stopped and being able to nuclear bomb the space. With the advent of Josh expressing jis love to Sam and facing the rejection is how the show ends.

Plot

The first season as hinted upon before spends with Josh Wheeler (Ford) searching for his missing girlfriend Sam (Simnette). The first season was a superhit despite not being promoted as much before it’s release .

Where could one watch the show?

Netflix had bought the teenage show, Daybreak and would show the episodes to it’s subscribers.

Has show got renewed?

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the show is not up for release and is cancelled for future. Viewers were eagerly awaiting the news for the second season’s updates however, with official Twitter handle of the co – creator Aron Coleite, producers tweeted in order to convey their sorrows to not be able to provide the fans with the news of cancellation before and not being able to spend time together anymore.

Also, they thanked them all for being a part of the show with them and that’s how the decision was made public. However even after that, until a long time Netflix didn’t speak anything about it.

What was the cast for the first season?

Colin Ford, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Sophie Simnette, Austin Crute, Gregory Kasyan,Krysta Rodriguez,Cody Kearsley,Jeanté Godlock were some of the casting crews of the show.

Coleite tweets about the confirmation too

Not long after the first public announcement of the second season of the Daybreak not happening, Coleite as well took to her Twitter account and confirmed about the same by tweeting the follows :- ” I don’t even know how to say this, so we prepared a small statement, Love you all. Thank you!”