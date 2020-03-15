Is David Fincher coming back with season 3 of Mindhunter? Is it becuse of coronavirus??

The first two seasons of Mindhunter was a big success and the fans are anxiously waiting for a third season to happen.

Netflix has not made any announcemnent about the third season . Netflix’s options on the cast has already expired last month, suggesting that the future of the series may be in jeopardy. But that according to a Netflix spokesperson, isn’t the end of Mindhunter. It simply means that executive producer David Fincher is not seeking to hold the cast hostage.

As of now,David is busy with the direction of his first Netflix film Mank and also he is producing the second season of Love, Death and Robots, as reported by a Netflix spokesperson.

Fincher may take up Mindhunter again, but till then he did not feel that it was fair to hold the actors from seeking their word, when he was exploring his own. The spokesperson continued to say.

Fincher has a great passion for his project Mank, which is based on a true story about screenwriter Herman j. Mankiewicz

According to Mindhunter star Holt McCallany, Fincher wants the show to run for five seasons. But even though Flincher wants the show to move on, Netflix is silent about the new season. Netflix only takes up popular shows for a next season. From the audience response, Mindhunter is a popular series.

It can be seen lately that, Netflix has been pulling the plug on many popular shows, since new programs are cheaper to be created.

Nearly two years gap was there in between the release of the first two seasons. So ,certainly a third season has to be awaited. So as revealed, the reasons stated above are the cause of the delay and it has nothing to do with corona virus.