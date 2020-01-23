is-coronavirus-in-the-uk?

The fear that coronavirus has spread to the UK is growing as it emerged four people in Scotland are being tested for the illness.

Coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which has a population of 11 million people and is now quarantined. Globally, there are five hundred confirmed cases of the virus, and 17 people have died in China, with the oldest being 89 and the youngest 48.

Currently, there is no vaccine or cure for the virus as it will not respond to antibiotics.

In the UK, the four people – three in Edinburgh and one in Glasgow – went to hospital after experiencing trouble breathing but none of the patients have been confirmed as having the disease.

Is the UK at risk?

Today Health Secretary Matt Hancock said there was an ‘increased likelihood’ of cases in the UK, but insisted the risk to the public remains low and the country is ‘well prepared’.

Public Health England have changed the current risk to the UK from ‘very low’ to ‘low’.

However, Professor Jurgen Haas who is head of infection medicine at the University of Edinburgh, said he thinks more coronavirus cases will emerge.

He said: ‘The situation will be pretty similar in pretty much all UK cities with a large number of Chinese students. It’s not too surprising. My suspicious is that there will probably be many more cases in many other cities in the UK.’

There will be separate areas in London’s Heathrow Airport for passengers entering from parts of China which have been affected by the virus, but there are no specific warnings issued for people travelling to China.

How is the virus spread?

The virus originated from infected animals at a wildlife and seafood market in Wuhan. Scientists now think the coronavirus could have been passed to humans from snakes.

The WHO have not declared a global public health emergency, but are continuing their investigations to better understand how the virus spreading.

Airline passengers are thought to be particularly vulnerable, but wearing a medically approved face mask may provide some protection.

What are Coronavirus symptoms?

Coronavirus is part of a large family of viruses that cause symptoms ranging from those of the common cold to more severe diseases such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

Early symptoms of coronavirus can take at least five days to appear but include fever, dry cough, shortness of breath and a sore throat.

Many of those affected have shown only mild symptoms, however scans on some sufferers have shown fluid in the lungs consistent with viral pneumonia.

The virus is more likely to develop into a severe illness in those with weakened immune systems and older patients.

Is it safe to travel to affected areas?