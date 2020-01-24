is-china-hiding-just-how-bad-coronavirus-is?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

The official death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China has risen to at least 25 with the number of people infected soaring to 830.

But experts outside of China believe that figure could be much higher.

This week, researchers at Imperial College London’s MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis put the number of cases in the epicentre of Wuhan alone anywhere between 1,000 and 9,700 infected and showing symptoms by January 18.

Videos have now begun to appear on Chinese social media sites with those posting claiming they have been filmed in Wuhan.

The footage, which we are unable to verify, appears to show people collapsing on the ground on pavements, on roads and even, one man in a hospital ward.

The videos are now being widely shared on Western social media as fears surrounding the global spread of Wuhan coronavirus spread.

In some of the disturbing videos allegedly filmed in Wuhan, medics in hazmat suits are seen rushing in to help those who have collapsed.

One particularly worrying clip shows a man collapsing face first into the pavement while stood still, as if he has passed out entirely on the spot.

Verified pictures from the capital of Hubei province – where the majority of the 25 deaths have been recorded – show similar scenes of medics treating suspected cases of coronavirus in hospitals wearing the protective white suits.

The latest strain of coronavirus – a SARS-like disease which attacks the respiratory system – has now spread to at least 10 other countries and seen cities in China with a combined population of 33 million people put on lockdown.

Scientists believe the virus mutated from animals to infect humans at a seafood market in Wuhan – Hubei’s sprawling capital city – in December.

More than a dozen people in the UK have been tested for coronavirus with Health Secretary Matt Hancock saying there is an ‘increased likelihood’ of cases occurring.

As the death toll climbs in China, questions remain about how it spread to humans and how much of a threat it poses across the world.

Cases have been confirmed in the US, Japan, South Korea and Thailand, while there are understood to be at least fourteen suspected cases tested in the UK, with five confirmed negative.

Now, fears are growing that the increased travel expected over the upcoming Lunar New Year period could aid the spread.

So how worried should we be?

Several experts say the new coronavirus appears to be less severe than its predecessors.

Paul Hunter, professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia, said typical flu epidemics can kill tens of thousands of people, but that previous new coronavirus outbreaks have led to fewer deaths.

But, he warned: ‘This could still change.

‘All new outbreaks are worrying, especially in the early weeks when it is not clear how the outbreak could progress.

‘I think it unlikely that the Wuhan coronavirus will cause a major public health issue in the UK, in large part because of our existing health system.’

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has so far chosen not to declare the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

The body said there is evidence of transmission between people in close contact, such as families or those in health care settings.

But it said it has not seen any evidence of onward transmission.